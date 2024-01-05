Genealogical research assistance at Keizer Library

The Keizer Community Library will host professionals from the Willamette Valley Genealogical Society every 2 and 4 Monday of each month from 5 – 7 p.m.

The society will be providing free one-on-one assistance for genealogical research for those interested.

To sign up, call the front desk at 503-390-2370 and reserve your own time slot.

