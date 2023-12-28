Willow Lake Golf Center entrance gate stolen

One of two gates in front of Willow Lake Golf Center and Driving Range was dismantled and stolen on Tuesday, Dec. 19.

Using bolt cutters, the thieves cut a chain, with a padlock, from a short fence. The thieves proceeded to loosen the U-bolts and brackets and carry the gate away.

Though the golf center has security cameras, there are none that focus on the entrance-exit gates facing Windsor Island Road N.

Owner Rich Howard contacted Cherry City Metals to ask if they would keep a watch for the gate. The gate is 19 feet long and is made of steel.

There was a report of several people carrying a gate near Spongs Landing Park, but no gate was found.

The stolen gate is not the first incident of theft the business has suffered over recent years. Several years ago, a thief made off with thousands of dollars of goods after breaking into the showroom. There have been other acts of vandalism as well.

A new gate will cost about $250, said Howard. He said he and his co-owner, wife Heather Howard, are considering adding more security cameras, though one that Howard installed high in a tree on the property was stolen.

