Home Show opens Jan. 12

Come check out all of the interesting products and listen to experts explain them

The Mid-Valley Home Show, the oldest and largest home show in the Mid-Willamette Valley will open on Friday, Jan. 12 and run through Sunday, Jan. 14.

Experts and dozens of exhibits showcasing the latest in home products and services will be featured at the 46th annual show, to be held in the Jackman- Long Building at the Oregon State Fairgrounds in Salem.

Hours of the show are 11 a.m.-5 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday.

Admission and parking are free.

For more information visit homebuildersassociation.org

