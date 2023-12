The Grinch and his motorcycle will be in town this Saturday, Dec. 23, taking pictures at Griswald Powersports located at 1293 Candlewood Dr. NE from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

The free holiday event is open to all, though on-site parking is limited.

