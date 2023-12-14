Keizer’s Holiday Lights Parade

The Keizer Holiday Lights Parade happened at River Road on Saturday, Dec. 9 displaying some of the best and brightest Keizer has to offer.

After Keizer Police closed down the parade route, large crowds gathered roadside and the procession took off from the intersection of Lockhaven Drive and River Road.

The theme this year, Joy to the World, was on full-display from the floats with even the weather joining in, making thankful those that expected a downpour.

Multiple vendors traveled the route, selling all manner of holiday-themed tchotchkes to those in attendance.

The parade had a large showing from Keizer residents, even drawing entertainer Jodie Smalley, who attendees could spot as the 9-foot-tall, light-blue-dress-wearing princess.

Each section was led by the float that won the award in their respective category followed by all others in that category.

The winners of each section were as follows: Star Rentals for the Most Festive, RiverBend Materials for the Most Lights Used, The NW Low-riders Car Club for the Best Use of Lights, Odd Fellows of Chemeketa Lodge #1 for the Best Choreography, R & R Tree Services Inc. for Best Theme, Salem Jeepers for the Best Use of Music/Sound, The City of Keizer for the Mayor’s Choice and honorable mentions go to the South Salem High School Saxon Marching Band and the Equipment Depot.

Winner for the Best Use of Lights, The NW Low-riders Car Club

Winner for Best Choreography, Odd Fellows of Chemeketa Lodge #1

Winner for the Best Use of Music/Sound, Salem Jeepers

Winner for the Mayor’s Choice, The City of Keizer

Winner of Best Theme, R & R Tree Service Inc.

Winner for Most Lights Used, RiverBend Materials

Winner for Honorable Mention 1, The South Salem Saxon High School Marching Band

Winner for Honorable Mention 2, Equipment Depot

A reindeer-adorned vehicle in the parade

Brooks Fire District vehicle

Santa waving to the crowd

Performer Jodie Smalley

Participants on foot at the holiday parade

Santa delivery truck hitching a ride on a holiday parade participant

Jake from State Farm getting in on the fun

The Marion County Fire District in the holiday parade

Another parade participants holiday-themed vehicle

A participants vehicle adorned with lights and a holiday inflatable

Regardless of your skin, or lack thereof, everyone can enjoy the holiday spirit

Keizer Emergency Services

A float with this years theme: Joy to the World

A line of gravity-defying, hydraulically powered vehicles

The Capitol Auto Group Drag racer

The Grinch giving out candy to children