Families and others gathered at the Keizer Fire District’s Chemawa Road fire hall for the annual Santa Breakfast, organized by the Keizer Volunteer Firefighters Association.

Attendees enjoyed pancakes, eggs, sausage as well as coffee and orange juice. Members of the association cooked breakfast, served beverages and cleared tables set up in the stations’ truck bay.

Kids and kids-at-heart, spent time with Santa Claus, 15 days before Christmas.

J.W.Smith and Kim Steen.

Chuck and Lois Kinkaid, married for 65 years, have been attending the Santa Breakfast for years.

A family breakfast. From left, Ivy, age 2, and Grace Henckel, Lisa Hawkins, Calvin Henckel, age 1, and Davis Henckel, all of Keizer.

The DeLeon family, from left; Cynthia, Oliviia, age 8, Samuel, Juana Elliott, Joey Newman, age 9, and Sammy, age 6.

Six-year-old Millie Davis colors her placement.

Louise Davis.

From left: Elizabeth Mace with Connor, Kenny Mace with Griffin, Celeste Wong, Franklin Browning and Rachel Martin with Hudson.



Chris Erich (second from left) treats sons, William (left), Leo and friend Scarlett Werner to breakfast and a visit with Santa.

Mayor Cathy Clark and husband Kevin.

The Suings spend time with Santa, from left: Jared, Briar (age 2), Beth and Crosby (age 4).

Long-time Keizer residents and Santa breakfast attendees (from left): Bob Jones, Susan Barker, Carolyn Sweet and Van Sweet.

The Popp family, from left: Arickson, Jackson, Anderson, Andrew and Jamie.