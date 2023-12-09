Hundreds of families receive KNOW baskets

Almost 300 families in need received deliveries of food baskets and wrapped gifts from the Keizer Chamber of Commerce’s Keizer Network of Women (KNOW), on Saturday morning, Dec. 9.
Dozens of cars lined up to load boxes and gifts at the Chamber’s Santa Central—LIons Club Auditorium —on Cherry Ave. NE in Keizer. Nearly 100 volunteers helped KNOW sort food for boxes and to wrap gifts for children and teens, earlier this week.
At 9 a.m. Saturday morning, people volunteering to deliver the boxes and baskets, started lining up in their vehicles. KNOW’s Christmas Giving Basket has been an annual project for more than 10 years.