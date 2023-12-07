Free English classes at Salem Public Library

The Salem Public Library, in conjunction with Goodwill ESL services, will host free English lessons at Liberty Street every Thursday from 2- 3:30 p.m.

“The classes are being held to help the community with their language needs. There are many members who state they need to learn English to get a job or a better job,” said ESL instructor for the course, Haley Winters.

The class is open to people of all language backgrounds and focuses primarily on improving conversational speaking skills.

When asked what benefits these classes provide those who speak English as a second language Winters said, “It benefits the community by breaking down barriers to success for community members.”

All members of the community are invited to this free class.

More information for the class can be found in the events and activities section at cityofsalem.net.

