Peer Support specialists wanted

The WVP Health Authority is hosting a Peer Support certification course at 2995 Ryan Dr. SE in Salem from Dec 4-8 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Pricing for the class, a course focusing on promoting positive outcomes for the individual and to the community as a whole, is $425.

The course aids those interested in becoming a support specialist, who want to continue towards becoming a traditional health worker with the OHA as well as those looking to earn more concurrent training for an existing certification

According to the WVP, the OHA-approved course was designed to provide individuals with the skills and knowledge necessary to become effective advocates, mentors and allies for those facing addiction challenges.

The main themes of the training cover types of trauma, the mandatory reporting involved as well as a self-care aspect while also focusing on substance abuse, promoting community acceptance, reducing relapse while fostering recovery and reducing overall healthcare costs for those involved.

For those interested in signing up for the course or for general questions call 503-485-3221 or email [email protected].

The next course will be held in March 2024.

Scholarship opportunities may be available as well. To learn more email scholarship[email protected] and include a brief explanation with the request.

Contact Keizertimes Staff:

[email protected] or 503-390-1051

SUBSCRIBE TO GET KEIZER NEWS — We report on your community with care, depth, fairness, and accuracy. Get local news that matters to you. Subscribe today to get our daily newsletters and more.

I want to Subscribe!

Keizertimes.com

Contact Keizertimes Staff:

[email protected] or 503-390-1051

SUBSCRIBE TO GET KEIZER NEWS — We report on your community with care, depth, fairness, and accuracy. Get local news that matters to you. Subscribe today to get our daily newsletters and more.

I want to Subscribe!

Keizertimes.com

Sharing is caring!