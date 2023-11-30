Obituary: Alma (Schuh) Fleener

Alma (Schuh) Fleener

Nov. 1, 1931 – Nov. 8, 2023

Alma (Schuh) Fleener joined the Henry and Helen Schuh family on November 1, 1931. With family by her side, she peacefully passed away in the early morning hours of November 8, 2023. Alma moved with her family from her birthplace in Regan, North Dakota to Salem, Oregon when she was 12 years old and resided in Salem and Keizer for the remainder of her life. She graduated from Salem High School in 1949, worked as a grocery clerk for several years, and married Richard S. Fleener in 1956. Richard and Alma started their family when first child, Karla, was born in 1957; Julie joined them in 1960, and Richard (Dick) came along in 1965.

Alma leaves behind children Karla (Dan) Shuholm, Julie Black, Dick (Danna) Fleener, her seven grandchildren, and one great grandchild.

Following the death of her husband, Richard, in 2011, Alma lived at Emerald Pointe Senior Living Community and with her daughter, Julie.

Sharing is caring!