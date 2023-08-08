Obituary: Donald W. Earle Sr.

Donald W. Earle Sr.

August 26th, 1928 – July 31st, 2023

We are saddened by the loss of our beloved patriarch, Donald W. Earle Sr. who passed peacefully on July 31st, 2023. He was a devoted family man who served his country in the Army reserves and the KoreanWar, spent over 20 years with the Salem Ford dealership, was a building contractor and your neighborhood farmer. Many of you knew that when you were a friend of Don’s you were like family. You probably have a story or two of his to tell. We pay our last respects to a wonderful husband, father and grandfather knowing he is in the loving care of our Savior. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Taisa, his son, Don Jr., daughter in-law, Jennifer, Daughter, Deborah, son in-law, Tom and grandson, Seth. Funeral Services at Virgil T. Golden’s on August 10th at 10am.The family would like to invite you to a celebration of Don’s life on August 26th at 8725 River Road Salem, OR 97303 beginning at noon. Join us to have a bite to eat and share a story.

