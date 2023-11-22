Help needed at Keizer Food Bank

The Keizer Community Food Bank, located on River Road, has had an ever increasing amount of people coming in needing food.

According to the Food Banks’s coordinator, Jim Johnson, the bank has already surpassed the number of families coming in needing help this month as compared to October with 117 families coming in on Nov. 9 and another 140 on Nov.16.

Johnson noted this trend of more families needing food picked up in September.

Johnson also stated issues with donor supplies, saying that since May the food bank has had both a reduction in food from the community as well as in what they receive from the Oregon Food Bank and Marion-Polk Food Share.

Those interested in helping can can go online to keizercommunityfoodbank.org, the food bank Facebook page or in person to donate or sign up to volunteer.

