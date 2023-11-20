Silverton Christmas Market lights up the Oregon Garden

With more than 1 million lights, the Silverton Christmas Market at Oregon Garden Resort officially opened on Friday, Nov. 17, to get the holiday season rolling.

Christmas light displays and cutouts line the path and visitors can catch a glimpse of some familiar characters like the citizens of Whoville, the Peanuts and maybe even Bigfoot. The pathway features four separate light tunnels.

There are 18 vendor booths along the way selling an assortment of goodies that could come in handy when it comes to crossing names off your shopping list. As always, German imports are a staple at the Silverton Christmas Market with vendors offering nutcrackers, ornaments smokers and incense burners straight from Germany.

There’s plenty of photo options along the way, including with Santa Claus — what would a Christmas market be without good old Saint Nick?

Food and drinks are available at booths around the garden as well as inside the family-friendly Biergarten, which feature live music as well. Just outside the biergarten is the snowless tubing hill where visitors can take a quick ride down.

