Expo Negocio draws crowds to Keizer

The Latin Business Alliance (LBA) in partnership with the Energy Trust of Oregon and the City of Keizer hosted the annual Expo Negocio (Business Expo) event at the Keizer Civic Center on Thursday, Nov. 9.

The event was designed to strengthen the community by providing educational opportunities to both Latino and non-Latino businesses—including the community in general—in an effort to foster more diverse intercultural relationships.

The conference featured several keynote speakers, business workshops, multiple exhibition booths as well as numerous opportunities to network with others in the area.

With Latino-owned businesses being one the fastest-growing sector within the U.S. economy, Expo Negocio offered attendees a chance to learn how to create more economic paths for themrelves and their community through the multiple booths there delivering workshops from bluishness owners, government representative and leaders within the community.

This event is free and for everyone with a special focus on those desiring to embark on a new venture in a current business or those who wish to make stronger connections in the Latino business community.

Expo Negocio attracted businesspeople, community leaders and government officials.

The Keizer Community Center was filled with vendors and attendees of the Latino Business Alliance’s Expo Neogicio.

Damian Espinoza won rhe Enerfgy Bingo game shows off his prize of chilis.

Lulu Ramirez of La Pasadita Market was a vendor and an attendee.

Ulises and Kathy Ramirez of J & A Painting.

Keizer Mayor Cathy Clark shows off her Energy Bingo game prize. With Amy Church.

Keizer City Councilor Soraida Cross shared a table witjh Fernando Lopez of NV Heating and Cooling.

Diego Flores and Maria Barragan of All Star Improvement, LLC

Colleen Busch (left), Keizer Fire District board member with Vivian Amg of the Mid-Valley Literacy Center.

