Election day is next Tuesday

The final day to vote for the new fire levy taxes proposed for the Keizer Fire District (KFD) and Marion County Fire District #1 (MCFD1) is Nov. 7 where ballot drop sites will close at 8 p.m.

The proposed increase will be used to maintain the current level of service provided, hire and train more employees as well as to maintain and purchase more equipment to respond to the increasing amount of calls for emergency services.

The tax will provide this by increasing the tax rate from the current level of $.59 per $1,000 of assessed home value for five-years to $.99 per $1,000.

Drop box locations in Salem and Keizer as well as several other locations in the northern, southern and eastern part of the county. The following drop box locations are at:

Keizer City Hall, 930 Chemawa Rd. NE, Keizer/ Curbside Drop Box open 24 hours a day

Marion County Clerk, 555 Court St. NE, Ste. 2130, Salem, open Mon – Fri / 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m./ Election Day hours: 7 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Marion County Health, 3180 Center St. NE, Salem/ Curbside Drop Box open 24 hours.

