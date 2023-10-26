Non-profit Soaring Heights nets over $80K at dinner

Soaring Heights Recovery Homes held a fundraising dinner on Friday, Oct. 20, raising more than $80,000 for its programs and three transitional homes.

The Keizer Community Center was filled with supporters, community leaders and people who have been helped by Soaring Heights.

More than 200 people dined on brisket beef as they saw videos of testimonials and an address by keynote speaker Josh Lair, director of community development for Ideal Option, an out-patient addiction recovery organization.

Soaring Heights Recovery Homes provides safe, secure, and structured housing for individuals transitioning to a substance free, self-supporting life.

The non-profit, founded by Eric Rasor, president of Soaring Heights, and his wife Victoria Meredith, now operate three homes, two for women and one for men.

More than 100 men and women have resided at one of the homes over the past three years.

To learn more visit soaringheightsrecoveryhomes.com.

