City on the lookout for volunteers

The City of Keizer is soliciting applications for volunteers to be considered to serve on the following committees:

Budget Committee – Responsibilities include assisting the City Council in the examination and analyzing of proposed budgets for the City of Keizer. State statute requires volunteers serving on the Budget Committee to be a Keizer citizen and a registered voter. The Budget Committee meets in May of each year to review the annual budget. (Three vacancies)

Planning Commission – The Commission assists the City Council in land use decisions and recommendations regarding Keizer’s future growth, development, and beautification. The Commission meets on the second Wednesday of the month at 6 p.m. The Planning Commission has guidelines for composition and organization. The guidelines prohibit more than two members to be engaged principally in the buying, selling, or developing of real estate. In addition, Planning Commission members are required to file a statement of economic interest disclosure form with the Oregon Government Ethics Commission. (Two vacancies)

Parks Advisory Board – This Board reviews and studies issues that involve development and maintenance of city parks and makes recommendations to the Council. The Board meets on the second Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. (one vacancy)

Youth Committee Liaisons – Opportunities are currently available to high school students for service as Youth Committee Liaison on various City committees. Please check the city website Volunteer Information>Youth Volunteer for more information and to apply.

Anyone interested in applying for a position can pick up an application at Keizer City Hall at 930 Chemawa Rd. NE, access an electronic version at keizer.org, or call/ email Deputy City Recorder Dawn Wilson at 503-856-3418 / wilsond@ keizer.org. Applications received by Wednesday, September 6, 2023 will be interviewed at the Thursday, September 14, 2023 Volunteer Coordinating Committee meeting.

The City of Keizer is committed to a culturally diverse work place. ADA/EOE

