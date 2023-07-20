Keizer wins big at scavenger hunt



The Broyle family – Cole, Keith, Knox, Amanda and Rogue. (LYNDON ZAITZ/Keizertimes)

About 500 registered teams engaged in the third annual Scavenger Hunt on Saturday, July 15.

The Broyles family of Keizer found one of the four buttons hidden among each of the four adventures. Youngest son Knox proudly wore the button as they finished the hunt at Acorn Dentistry for Kids on Lancaster. Acorn was the presenting sponsor of the event.

Organized by WhirLocal Salem in partnership with Farmers Insurance—Matthew Poteet, the scavenger hunt’s adventures included Keizer (River Road and vicinity), West Salem, North Salem and downtown Salem. .

The winner of the $1,000 grand prize was Kimberly Perkins of Keizer. The winner of the $500 registration prize, offered by Willamette Valley Bank, was Rebecca Phillips,

The Ellis family, also of Keizer, including father Ryan, mother Charlene and children Faith, Adam and Kali, enjoyed the Scavenger Hunt.

Staff from all the Acorn Dentistry for Kids offices joined with mascot Pip to congratulate the teams as they finished the hunt.

