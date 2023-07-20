Century celebration



Geneva Powell and her family pose for a photo during her 100th birthday celebration in West Salem. (Submitted photo)

Geneva Moore lived during the time of cheap gas, no air conditioning, jet planes or pantyhose. She remembers when purchased bread came unsliced.

Now known by her married name—Geneva Josephine Powell—she was feted by family and friends on her 100th birthday at the west Salem home of her daughter, Kathy Baer.

Now a resident of The Arbor at Avamere Court, the centenarian moved to Keizer with her husband Dale Powell in 1968. Born in Kalispell, Mont. on July 14, 1923; when she was two, she and her mother, Geneva, moved to St. Johns, now a Portland neighborhood. The younger Geneva graduated from Roosevelt High School, also celebrating its 100th birthday in 2023.

When she was 18-years-old she married Dale Powell. While her husband was fighting in World War II, Geneva worked at a cooperage, making barrels; she was also a welder. She spent most of life as a homemaker raising her son, Michael and two daughters, Genne and Kathy. A devoted Methodist, she dedicated herself to youth ministries at Pioneer Methodist Church, where she also served as a worship leader and Sunday school teacher. At home she canned, made jam, baked, sewed and gave her daughters permanent hair treatments.

Geneva cast her first vote for president in 1948 when she pulled the lever for Harry S. Truman

Before his passing at the age of 90, Dale and Geneva traveled the world with stops in China, Israel, Greece, Italy and Mexico.

On July 14 Geneva Powell was surrounded by three generations of her descendants: three children, six grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren. Earlier in the month she celebrated her birthday with cake with friends living at The Arbor.

