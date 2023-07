Valor Mentoring/The Rec is holding a choir camp in August.

Aspiring vocalists will collaborate with other singers, in both contemporary and classical techniques.

Campers will perform at KeizerFEST the second weekend in August.

The camp opens Monday, Aug. 7 and runs through Friday, Aug. 11. Hours each day are 9 a.m. to noon.

Cost is $30 per camper. Register at valormentoring.churchcenter.com.

