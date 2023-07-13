Built to win

10-year-old Xander Miller of Keizer won first prize in the Lego Live Build Tournament at this year’s Marion County Fair, on Sunday, July 9.

Miller completed his build in half the 30-minute time allowed, in the City category for ages 8 to 11.

Miller, a Clear Lake Elementary School student, has been playing with Legos since he was five years old. He was encouraged to join the tournament by his grandmother, Cynthia Achenbach. Star Wars, Harry Potter and other sci-fi themed Legos are his favorite. He won a $15 gift certificate to Bricks and Beyond in Keizer.

