New faces at SKPS Board meeting

Student Advisors Linda Pappas and Patrick Hirsig-Gutierrez

Satya Chandragiri is sworn in

Krissy Hudson is sworn in

Cynthia Richardson is sworn in

Tuesday’s Salem-Keizer Public Schools School Board meeting featured new faces and new roles as newly elected board directors were sworn-in and leadership was voted on.

Cynthia Richardson (Zone 2), Satya Chandragiri (Zone 4) and Krissy Hudson (Zone 6) were officially sworn-in to begin their four-year terms. Richardson and Hudson are both new to the board, while Chandragiri was re-elected to his position.

The School Board voted in Director Karina Guzmán Ortiz (Zone 5) unanimously as the new board chairperson. Osvaldo Avila (Zone 1) was elected vice chairperson and Ashley Carson Cottingham (Zone 3) as second vice chairperson. All three have served as directors since 2021.

The new student advisors were welcomed by the School Board, seniors Linda Pappas of North Salem High School and Patrick Hirsig-Gutierrez from South Salem High School. According to the press release from SKPS, in his application Hirsig-Gutierrez said “As a leader, I understand the importance of equity and the need to speak up when something does not seem right. My perspective as a youth leader of color brings a valuable and unique viewpoint to the table, and I am passionate about advocating for what I believe in.”

