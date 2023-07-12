Chamber welcomes new board



The 2023-24 Keizer Chamber of Commerce Board.

Back: Darrell Fuller, Leslie Risewick, Jonathan Thompson, Jeremy Turner, and Mike Adams

Middle: Bob Shackleford, Jaci Smith, Claire Juran, Kaylynn Wright, Dave Walery, and Soraida Cross

Front: Jane Lowery and James Hutches

Jane Lowery was installed as the 2023-24 board president of the Keizer Chamber of Commerce at a lunchtime banquet on Tuesday, July 11.

Lowery, Vice President and manager of the Willamette Valley Bank branch in Keizer, took reins of the business advocacy group from James Hutches.

The new president has been involved with the Keizer community for years including many Chamber and Rotary Club of Keizer projects. Lowery has been with the bank in Keizer for almost 10 years.

Hutches, a financial advisor with Country Financial, is leaving that position to accept a position as an Aviation Instructor at the Career and Technical Education Center’s new Aviation program at Salem Airport.

For 2023-24 the Chamber also installed President-elect Claire Juran (Remodeling by Classic Homes), treasurer Jonathan Thompson (NW Dental Arts), secretary Jaci Smith (KSLM Radio). Board members include: Darrell Fuller (lobbyist), Mike Gatchet (G & S Machine), Leslie Risewick (AJ’s Hideaway), Bob Shackleford (HomeSmart Realty), Jeremy Turner (JT Solutions), Dave Walery (retired) and Kaylnn Wright (Dialysis Systems Management).

Sterling Schmidt has joined the board as youth liaison. Soraida Cross is the Keizer City Council liaison to the board.

