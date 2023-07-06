Up and coming comedian coming to the Elsinore

Matt Rife, one of the fastest-growing comedians in the country, will bring his show to the Historic Elsinore Theatre on Friday, July 21. He will perform two shows, though the first is sold out. Tickets for the 10 p.m. show are available, but going fast.

Rife has amassed over 10 million TikTok followers, and more than 260 million views globally. Rife brings forth his refreshingly genuine presence along with elevated material that is quick-witted and vulnerable.

Doors for the 10 p.m. show open at 9 p.m. Tickets range from $49.50 to $69.50. VIP seats are available for $150.

Visit elsinoretheatre.com for tickets and information.

