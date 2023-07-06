PHOTOS

PHOTOS: 16th annual Patriotic Tribute at Volcanoes Stadium

  • A casket draped in an American flag sits on the back of a wagon outside Volcanoes Stadium on July 4 prior to the Patriotic Tribute. (JOSHUA MANES/Keizertimes)
  • A veterans acapella group sings prior to the Mavericks League game on July 4 during the 16th anual Patirotic Tribute at Volcanoes Stadium. (JOSHUA MANES/Keizertimes)
  • The flags of the flag guard wave as they stand outside the first base dugout during the Patriotic Tribute on July 4 at Volcanoes Stadium. (JOSHUA MANES/Keizertimes)
  • Volcanoes players stand during part of the Patriotic Tribute on July 4 at Volcanoes Stadium. (JOSHUA MANES/Keizertimes)
  • One of the honorary first-pitch throwers at the Patriotic Tribute at Volcanoes Stadium on July 4. (JOSHUA MANES/Keizertimes)
  • One of the honorary first-pitch throwers at the Patriotic Tribute at Volcanoes Stadium on July 4. (JOSHUA MANES/Keizertimes)
  • Jerry Howard salutes one of the honorary first pitch throwers on July 4 at the Patriotic Tribute at Volcanoes Stadium. (JOSHUA MANES/Keizertimes)
  • The flag guard stands outside the first base dugout during the Patriotic Tribute on July 4 at Volcanoes Stadium. (JOSHUA MANES/Keizertimes)
  • Campesinos players down in the bullpen prior to the game look out at the flag at half-mast during the Patriotic Tribute on July 4 at Volcanoes Stadium. (JOSHUA MANES/Keizertimes)
  • Volcanoes players stand during the national anthem at the Patriotic Tribute on July 4 at Volcanoes Stadium. (JOSHUA MANES/Keizertimes)
  • Volcanoes players watch as the color guard leaves the field carrying the flags on July 4 at Volcanoes Stadium. (JOSHUA MANES/Keizertimes)

