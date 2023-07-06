PHOTOS PHOTOS: 16th annual Patriotic Tribute at Volcanoes Stadium by Joshua Manes on July 6, 2023 Joshua Manes Author More in PHOTOS: PHOTOS: The magic of Mary Poppins January 26, 2023 Helping Hands December 16, 2022 Pancakes are back on the menu December 16, 2022 A casket draped in an American flag sits on the back of a wagon outside Volcanoes Stadium on July 4 prior to the Patriotic Tribute. (JOSHUA MANES/Keizertimes)A veterans acapella group sings prior to the Mavericks League game on July 4 during the 16th anual Patirotic Tribute at Volcanoes Stadium. (JOSHUA MANES/Keizertimes)The flags of the flag guard wave as they stand outside the first base dugout during the Patriotic Tribute on July 4 at Volcanoes Stadium. (JOSHUA MANES/Keizertimes)Volcanoes players stand during part of the Patriotic Tribute on July 4 at Volcanoes Stadium. (JOSHUA MANES/Keizertimes)One of the honorary first-pitch throwers at the Patriotic Tribute at Volcanoes Stadium on July 4. (JOSHUA MANES/Keizertimes)One of the honorary first-pitch throwers at the Patriotic Tribute at Volcanoes Stadium on July 4. (JOSHUA MANES/Keizertimes)Jerry Howard salutes one of the honorary first pitch throwers on July 4 at the Patriotic Tribute at Volcanoes Stadium. (JOSHUA MANES/Keizertimes)The flag guard stands outside the first base dugout during the Patriotic Tribute on July 4 at Volcanoes Stadium. (JOSHUA MANES/Keizertimes)Campesinos players down in the bullpen prior to the game look out at the flag at half-mast during the Patriotic Tribute on July 4 at Volcanoes Stadium. (JOSHUA MANES/Keizertimes)Volcanoes players stand during the national anthem at the Patriotic Tribute on July 4 at Volcanoes Stadium. (JOSHUA MANES/Keizertimes)Volcanoes players watch as the color guard leaves the field carrying the flags on July 4 at Volcanoes Stadium. (JOSHUA MANES/Keizertimes) Sharing is caring! Facebook Twitter