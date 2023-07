The Rotary Club of Keizer installed its president for 2023-24 at a banquet at Scenic Valley Farms in late June.

Jason Lewis passed the president’s gavel to Joe Egli. Egli served as club president previously in 2001.

Other officers installed were President-elect Jeff Reynolds, treasurer Kathy Wilson and secretary Alana Lang Neads.

Board directors installed were Linda Baker, Corri Falardeau, Jane Lowery, Don’ll McBride and Jaci Smith.

Sharing is caring!