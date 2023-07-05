Annual run is growing tradition to help veterans

USMC Sgt. Quijano runs with phone in hand at the start of the Vets Fest 5K on July 1 at McNary Estates. (JOSHUA MANES/Keizertimes)

Justin McGillavary runs carrying an 1812 American flag during the 2023 Vets Fest 5K on July 1 at McNary Estates. (JOSHUA MANES/Keizertimes)

Overall first place finisher Josh Wagner makes his way towards the Vets Fest 5K finish line on July 1 at McNary Estates. (JOSHUA MANES/Keizertimes)

Ryan Bese, the men’s ages 15-19 top finisher, nears the finish line at the Vets Fest 5K on July 1 at McNary Estates. (JOSHUA MANES/Keizertimes)

Trophies for the Vets Fest 5K sit on a table during the race on July 1 at McNary Estates. (JOSHUA MANES/Keizertimes)

Susan Brainard smiles as she nears the finish of the 2023 Vets Fest 5K on July 1 at McNary Estates. (JOSHUA MANES/Keizertimes)

Two mothers push their children across the final stretches of the Vets Fest 5K on July 1 at McNary Estates. (JOSHUA MANES/Keizertimes)

Lori Hart finishes the Vets Fest 5K on July 1 at McNary Estates. (JOSHUA MANES/Keizertimes)

Audrey Puscas takes her final strides of the Vets Fest 5K on July 1 at McNary Estates. (JOSHUA MANES/Keizertimes)

Seven-year old Finn Peircy accelerates past his grandfather Mark Piercy on July 1 at McNary Estates. (JOSHUA MANES/Keizertimes)

Justin McGillavary holds his 1812 America flag over his head after finishing the Vets Fest 5K on July 1 at McNary Estates. (JOSHUA MANES/Keizertimes)

Two runners wearing weighted vests smile as they finish the 2023 Vets Fest 5K on July 1 at McNary Estates. (JOSHUA MANES/Keizertimes)

Elizabeth Christner smiles as she finishes the Vest Fest 5K while wearing a weighted vest on July 1 at McNary Estates. (JOSHUA MANES/Keizertimes)

Everett Holland runs near the finish line at the 2023 Vets Fest 5K on July 1 at McNary Estates. (JOSHUA MANES/Keizertimes)

Emmett Kraft smiles as he runs at the 2023 Vets Fest 5K on July 1 at McNary Estates. (JOSHUA MANES/Keizertimes)

Runners, walkers and volunteers pose for a photo following the 2023 Vests Fest 5K on July 1 at McNary Estates. (JOSHUA MANES/Keizertimes)

In a new annual tradition, Independence Day festivities in Keizer opened with a run on the Saturday before the Fourth.

The Vets Fest 5K from Help Oregon Veterans was held on July 1, as runners and walkers made their way through McNary Estates to help veterans find shelter.

This was the third year for the 5K, as the event continues to grow.

“What started off as a bit of a struggle for us, just because we had no notoriety, nobody knew us, is now becoming more of a, it’s not an institution yet, but I could see that happening,” Help Oregon Veterans Director Robert Wood said. “I could see people starting to look forward to an event like this.”

And it wouldn’t be able to grow without the help of a base of volunteers that is also growing.

Wood attributes most of it to word-of-mouth, as the number of volunteers has gone up from 20 for the inaugural run in 2021 to 50 for this year’s — which Wood called “extraordinary.”

And that growing group of volunteers is needed as the entrant pool steadily grows as well.

The first year, Vets Fest had just four entrants. 2022 saw 39 runners and walkers take the course. This year, there were 55.

All proceeds from the event go towards providing services for veterans, primarily providing shelter for those sleeping on the streets.

“Our fund is pretty small still, so we haven’t had a significant impact yet, but I think we’ll get there,” Wood said.

If and when they do get there, Wood believes they can do some real good. And without the same regulations that government agencies have, he believes they may be able to do more than what is currently offered, but there is still the need for Wood and Help Oregon Veterans to get the word out.

“We have people sleeping in the gutters here, if you’re not aware of it, then you’re not living in this community,” Wood said. “We can do better than the city government can because they have all kinds of rules and restrictions, and we can probably do a better job of providing housing.”

Sharing is caring!