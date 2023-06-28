Fireworks and Fourth celebrations

As Independence Day approaches, signs for the oft-thought of MVP of the season — fireworks — can be seen. The festive explosives are synonymous with the Fourth of July, whether it be for an organized and orchestrated spectacle, or just some backyard shenanigans.

The Mid-Willamette Valley has a few options when it comes to a big, spectacular Fourth of July fireworks show throughout the week.

July 1

Detroit Lake – Fireworks over the Lake. The fireworks show is scheduled to begin at 10 p.m., and other activities in the city include a golf cart and ATV parade, kickball tournament and other games.

July 3 & 4

Independence – The town of Independence celebrates Independence Days July 2-4, with fireworks shows at 10 p.m. on July 3 and 4. There is live music before the fireworks on both days, as well as other events.

July 4

Keizer – The Mavericks League will once again host a Fourth of July game followed by a fireworks show. The Volcanoes will take on the Campesinos at 6 p.m., with fireworks following the game.

Salem – For the first time since 2019 fireworks return to the Capital, with the show taking place at the Oregon State Fairgrounds. The carnival begins at 3 p.m. with a concert featuring Jessie Leigh and Alabama at 7 p.m., and fireworks scheduled for 10 p.m. Tickets for the concert are $67-135. Fireworks viewing from the fairgrounds is free, parking is $10 per car.

Mill City – A parade, 3-on-3 basketball tournament, run and breakfast all take place during the day before a fireworks show at night.

For those that are looking for their own cache, Keizer has multiple stands selling legal fireworks. A tent has been set-up in the Safeway parking lot, as well as a stand across River Road at Cascade Farm and Outdoor.

The McNary High School band is also holding its annual fundraiser selling fireworks at V2 Dentistry on River Road through July 4 from 9 a.m. – 9 p.m. Salem-Keizer Public Schools is reinstating participation fees, but McNary hopes that they can cover all student band fees with money earned at the fireworks sale and on Band Day in September.

For those that choose to set off their own fireworks, there are certain safety steps that are encouraged. TNT Fireworks, the nation’s largest consumer fireworks distributor, has three easy safety steps they recommend.

Stay Legal – Know your local laws and what fireworks are legal, and more importantly illegal in the area.

Be Safe – Choose a safe location with a dry, flat surface free of debris.

Act Responsibly – Soak fireworks in a metal bucket overnight to cool them down before disposing of them. Have a sober adult handle the display and don’t let children use fireworks. Be considerate of neighbors and pets.

“This year, we’re placing special emphasis on keeping consumers legal and safe,” said Carson Anderson, president of TNT Fireworks. “We’re reminding consumers to know the law and only use fireworks that are legal in their community.”

All fireworks are a violation of Keizer City Ordinance 2022-851 under certain conditions, with a presumptive fine of $400.

Those conditions are:

Between the hours of 10 p.m – 10 a.m. with the exception of Dec. 31 – Jan.1 and July 4 – 5.

During a “Red Flag Warning.”

