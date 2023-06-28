Fairgrounds and Expo ramp up for busy July

This July the Oregon Fairgrounds and Expo Center is very busy.

On July 2, the Pavilion will present a concert by La Leyenda. La Leyenda is a Mexican Norteña band founded in 1995. The all day concert runs from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For the upcoming holiday, Oregon Fairgrounds will hold a Fourth of July Spectacular, the official fireworks of Salem. There will be carnival activities, food and a concert by the band Alabama. At the end of the event there will be a free 20–minute firework show. The event’s carnival will start at 3 p.m., from there a pre–show party for the concert will start at 4 p.m.; amphitheater doors open at 6 p.m.. The Alabama concert will start at 8 p.m., and the free fireworks show will take place at 10 p.m.

Parking for the event ranges from $10 to $20. Prices for the Alabama concert range between $67–$135. The event also has a VIP Zone that costs $5 to get in. Tickets can be bought online or at the spectacular.

Made in Marion, the 2023 Marion County Fair kicks off on Thursday, July 6 and runs to Sunday, July 9.

The annual event will include activities such as animals, craft or creative opportunities, a chance to win a ribbon, shows, and foods to eat. Thursday to Saturday the fair will be open from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. On Sunday it will close early at 6 p.m.. Tickets cost $9 for adults, $5 for seniors or children ages 6–11, kids five and under can attend for free, but on Sunday all kids ages 12 and under will get tickets for free.

The 14th annual Rust-O-Rama opens at 9 a.m. on Saturday, July 15, in the Picnic Grove on the fairgrounds.

The event will feature classic cars, live music, a swap meet, vendors, skateboard art contest and a raffle.

Car registration (including driver and one passenger) is $20. Car entry is at 8 a.m. Additional passengers will need to pay $5 admission. General admission is $5. Kids 12 and under are free.

