VetsFest 5K/3K returns 7/1

The Help Oregon Veterans 5K Run and 3K Walk is returning to McNary Golf Club on Saturday, July 1.

The nonprofit organization works to raise awareness and funds to assist homeless veterans with temporary shelter. The flat run and walk courses wind around the tree lined streets and manicured lawns of McNary Estates subdivision, starting and finishing at McNary Golf Club.

After the run, runners can visit the state capitol or Riverfront Park in Salem. Come stretch your legs, raise some money for veterans, and just maybe challenge yourself to a personal best while you are at it.

Trophies will be awarded for first overall male and female and first masters male and female, medals for 10-year age group winners, and $25 cash for setting a new male or female course record.

Cost to enter either run is $20. Register at helporegonveterans.org by noon on Thursday, June 29.

Sharing is caring!