Keizer City Council met on Monday, June 20th at 7 p.m. in regular session.

The following options are available if you wish to view or participate in the meeting:

Attend the meeting in person in the City Council Chambers

View the live broadcast on Comcast Channel 23 (within the Keizer City Limits)

View the live broadcast at www.KeizerTV.com

View the live broadcast on Facebook in either English or Spanish

Provide written comments to the City Council at [email protected] or mail your comments to PO Box 21000, Keizer, OR 97307. Comments must be received by 5:00 p.m. on the day of the meeting.

If you require any service such as Spanish translation or other interpretive services that furthers your inclusivity to participate, please contact the City Recorder at (503) 856-3412 at least 48 business hours prior to the meeting.

AGENDA

KEIZER CITY COUNCIL

REGULAR SESSION

Tuesday, June 20, 2023

7:00 p.m.

Robert L. Simon Council Chambers

Keizer, Oregon

1. CALL TO ORDER

2. ROLL CALL

3. FLAG SALUTE

4. SPECIAL ORDERS OF BUSINESS

a. Presentation by Dr. Satya Chandragiri

5. COMMITTEE REPORTS

a. Volunteer Coordinating Committee Recommendations for Appointment – Keizer Public Arts Commission and Youth Liaisons for Keizer Public Arts Commission and Keizer Planning Commission

6. PUBLIC COMMENTS

This time is provided for citizens to address the Council on any matters other than those on the agenda scheduled for public hearing.

7. PUBLIC HEARINGS

a. RESOLUTION – Certification of Lighting District Assessments

8. ADMINISTRATIVE ACTION

a. ORDINANCE – Regulating Dogs at Large

b. ORDINANCE – Amending Ordinance No. 2020-812 (Prohibiting Camping On Sidewalks, Public

Property and Public Rights-of-Way); Declaring an Emergency

c. RESOLUTION – Authorizing City Manager and Chief of Police to Sign 2023-2026 Collective Bargaining Agreement with Keizer Police Association

d. RESOLUTION – Authorizing the City Manager to Award and Enter Into An Agreement with Remodeling by Classic Homes, Inc. for Civic Center Trellis Repair

9. CONSENT CALENDAR

a. RESOLUTION – Authorizing the City Manager and Public Works Director to Enter Into Intergovernmental Agreement for Right of Way Services (Verda Lane: Dearborn Avenue to Salem Parkway (Keizer))

b. Approval of May 25, 2023 Special Session Minutes

c. Approval of June 5, 2023 Regular Session Minutes

10. OTHER BUSINESS

This time is provided to allow the Mayor, City Council members, or staff an opportunity to bring new or old matters before the Council that are not on tonight’s agenda.

11. STAFF UPDATES

12. COUNCIL MEMBER REPORTS

13. AGENDA INPUT

July 3, 2023 – 7:00 p.m.

City Council Regular Session

July 10, 2023 – 6:00 p.m.

City Council Work Session

July 17, 2023 – 7:00 p.m.

City Council Regular Session

14. ADJOURNMENT

