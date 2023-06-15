Trashy Tuesdays to hold cleanups through September

Trashy Tuesdays, a litter clean-up program hosted by the City of Keizer’s Environmental and Technical Team, have been scheduled through September.

The goal is to build connections within the community and protect the local environment.

“We believe that small actions can have large impacts when amplified across our community,” said Jenny Ammon, the city’s Environmental Education Coordinator.

The clean-ups will be held from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. the third Tuesday of each month from June 20 to September. On Tuesday, June 27, select players and coaches from the Mavericks League will lead a clean up of the Volcanoes Stadium parking lot and surrounding areas.

Other dates are July 18 (Pfc. Ryan Hill Park in Keizer Station), Aug. 15 (Wallace House Park in southeast Keizer) and Sept. 19 (Keizer Rapids Park).

Trash bags, pickers, gloves and vests will be provided. Volunteers should wear close-toed shoes, weather appropriate clothing and bring water.

To sign up to volunteer visit Keizer.org/TrashyTuesday.

