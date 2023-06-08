Mid-Willamette Valley saw record visitor dollars in 2022

The Oregon Tourism Commission (Travel Oregon) confirms that 2022 saw the travel industry’s highest economic impact, reaching new heights in revenues for the state. Independent findings by Dean Runyan Associates indicate that Oregon’s travel-related spending increased by 26.5%, nearly $3 billion last year, to achieve a record $13.9 billion in revenues.

Direct output by resident and foreign visitors in the US was $1.2 trillion in 2022, with leisure and hospitality categories accounting for 44% of that total. Overall, the travel industry is one of the three largest export-oriented industries in rural Oregon counties (agriculture, fishing/forestry).

Locally in the Salem and Mid- Wi l l a m e t t e Valley region (Marion and Polk Counties), new economic impact heights were reached as well.

The report found:

Visitors to the Marion and Polk Counties generated $782.3 million in revenue in 2022 as compared to $676.3 million in 2021.

Travel-generated employment increased 15% over the prior year, resulting in 7,850 travel industry jobs across Salem and Marion and Polk counties (an increase of 1,170 jobs).

Travel-generated tax in the Salem and Mid-Willamette Valley region generated $31.2 million (gas tax and lodging tax).

The region hosted 2.5 million visitors who generated over 7 million overnight stays.

“All of the economic indicators have reached record-setting levels for the region,” said Angie Villery, president and CEO of Travel Salem, the Salem region’s nonprofit destination marketing organization.

“These types of results come from the ingenuity of our industry partners that continue to deliver meaningful experiences and exceptional customer service,” said Villery. “It’s this focus on visitor experience—when combined with a unique product offering of world-class culinary, recreation and cultural heritage bounty—that sets us apart.”

For detailed information regarding Travel Oregon’s Travel Impact report visit industry.traveloregon. com/resources/research/oregon-travel-impacts-2003-2022-dean-runyan-associates.

