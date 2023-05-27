Soggy Afternoon in the Park draws large crowd

Soggy Day in the Park drew its largest crowd ever on Saturday, May 27, at Keizer Rapids Park, according to organizers.

Shortly after the event began there was line on the Walsh Boat Ramp, waiting for free boat trips on the Willamette River, sponsored by the Claggett Creek Watershed Council and the Rotary Club of Keizer.

Representatives of Keizer Fire District and Keizer Police were on hand. Kids were able to get into the seat of a backhoe and see the equipment works with personnel from Keizer’s Public Works Department.

The event is on until 2 p.m., May 27.

