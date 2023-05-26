Obituary for David Paul Box

David Paul Box, a resident of Salem, Oregon died on Thursday, May 4th. He was born on August 6, 1967, in Burbank, California, the son of Paul and Karen Box. The family moved to Salem in 1969. David graduated from South Salem High School in 1985.

After graduating, David worked at a department stores in loss prevention. He attended Chemeketa Community College studying criminal justice. He began working for Polk County Sheriff’s office as a Deputy Sheriff in 1990 until 2000. From 2000-2009 he worked as an investigator for the Oregon Health Licensing office. David married Antoinette (Toni) Chastain on October 27, 2007.

Becoming a barber was David’s dream job. He loved the old classic barbershops and the American nostalgia that went with it. David had a dream and a vision. He attended barber school in Salem and just after graduating in 2011, he was excited and proud to open his own shop in Keizer, Oregon, American Classic Barbershop. David was well known for a great haircuts and conversations and was a friend to many.

David was also well known in the community, winning the Statesman Journal “Best of” awards in 2016, 2017 & 2018. David participated in the Keizer parades, Lakepoint Church’s Servfest, and he volunteered at the Union Gospel Mission in downtown Salem, cutting hair for the men there. David supported Wounded Worriers Project and Paralized Veterans of America. At the barbershop, he threw events honoring veterans called Haircuts for Heroes.

David enjoyed many hobbies; buying and selling collectibles and antiques, growing plants and gardening, decorating and he enjoyed traveling with his wife Toni, to warm locations and they took frequent road trips together with their dog Abby.

David is survived by his wife Toni, son Preston, parents, Paul and Karen Box of Sublimity, sister, Becki Juran of Keizer, along with nieces, nephews, and several cousins. David’s brother, Daniel passed away on May 6th. David was also preceded in death by his grandparents Mary Lou Box, Gar and Ginny Vesper and Aunt Linda Potsic.

Funeral Services will be on held on June 3rd at 11:00 at Bethel Baptist Church located at 5220 Center St NE, Salem, Oregon. Interment will be at Bethel Cemetery, Rickreall, Oregon. To leave an online condolence or share a memory for the family go to https://www.bollmanstributecenter.com/

Charitable donations in memory of David can be made to the local chapter of Paralyzed Veterans of America at: https://tristatepva.org/

