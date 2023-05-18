McNary bands place 2nd and 3rd at OSAA State Championships

The music may still be playing in the heads for some members of McNary High School bands following last week’s OSAA State Championships.

The McNary Wind Ensemble placed second, and the Advanced Symphony Orchestra placed third in their competitions.

The program for the Wind Ensemble consisted of Conga Del Fuego Nuevo, composed by Arturo Marquez and arranged by Oliver Nickel; Pathways, composed by Danielle Fisher; English Waltz, composed by Percy Grainger; and Wedding Dance, composed by Jacques Press.

The Advanced Symphony Orchestra’s third place finish in the full orchestra championships came with a program of Overture to the Music for the Royal Fireworks, composed by George Fridric-Handel and arranged by Thor Johnson; Black is the Color of My True Love’s Hair, arranged by Delwyn Elliott; and Cossack Dance, by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky and arranged by Sandra Dackow.

