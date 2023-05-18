Dinner, dance and the circus comes to town

Dance show to benefit Marion County Food Share

France School of Dance will stage its spring performance on Monday, May 22, in the North Salem High School Auditorium. The show will begin at 6:30 p.m..

Students, ages four to adult, will perform in a variety of genres and in costume.

Admission is $3 per person. Proceeds will benefit Marion Polk Food Share.

North High School is located at 765 14th St. in Salem.

Community Dinner 5/24

The free Keizer Community Dinner will be held on Wednesday, May 24, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Saint Edward Catholic Church.

The monthly dinner is free for all, there will be no take-away meals available.

John Thurlow and the team from Thrivent Financial is sponsoring the May dinner.

Blood Drive at St. Edward

The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive at Saint Edward Catholic Church on Thursday, May 25, from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

To schedule an appointment call 1-800-RED-CROSS or sign up on line at RedCrossBlood.org and use code stedwardskeizer.

Saint Edward Catholic Church is located at 5303 River Road N.

Circus on Ice comes to town

A frozen adventure awaits those who attend one of two Circus on Ice shows at the Oregon State Fairgrounds on Thursday, May 25.

The circus will include jugglers, clowns and performers who will skate on a synthetic ice surface.

The first show begins at 4:30, the second starts at 7 p.m., in Columbia Hall.

Tickets, $14.99 for kids and $24.99 for adults, are available at circusonince.fun.

Parking cost is $5.

