Three Keizer students receive Turnaround Awards

The Whiteaker Middle School Turnsqround Achievement Awards plaque with Jazlyn Camacho’s nam on it sits on a table at the Turnaround Achievement Awards on May 16 at the Keizeere Community Center. (JOSHUA MANES/Keizertimes)

Jazlyn Camacho, Turnaround Award recipient from Whiteaker Middle School, comes on stage to receive her plaque at the Turnaround Achievement Awards on May 16 at the Keizeere Community Center. (JOSHUA MANES/Keizertimes)

Draven Harris of Claggett Creek Middle School and Vidal Coronado Aguilar of McNary High School pose with their Turnaround Achievement Awards at the Turnaround Achievement Awards on May 16 at the Keizeere Community Center. (JOSHUA MANES/Keizertimes)

McNary recipient of the Turnaround Award Vidal Coronado Aguilar sits at the table with family, McNary counselor Nayely Millan and McNary principal Eric Jesperson at the Turnaround Achievement Awards on May 16 at the Keizeere Community Center. (JOSHUA MANES/Keizertimes)

Draven Harris, the Claggett Creek Middle School Turnaround Award recipient, sits and listens as his grandmother Liz Nisley records on her phone at the Turnaround Achievement Awards on May 16 at the Keizeere Community Center. (JOSHUA MANES/Keizertimes)

Claggett Creek Middle School Turnaround Award recipient Draven Harris shakes CEO of Valor Mentoring Tim Davis’ hand on stagee at the Turnaround Achievement Awards on May 16 at the Keizeere Community Center. (JOSHUA MANES/Keizertimes)



Middle school and high school students from the Keizer-Salem area were honored, including three from Keizer, on Tuesday at the 27th Turnaround Achievement Awards at the Keizer Community Center.

Eighth graders Draven Harris from Claggett Creek Middle School and Jazlyn Camacho from Whiteaker Middle School received the honors for their school, and senior Vidal Coronado Aguilar was the McNary High School representative.

All recipients were recognized for their work in turning around their academic and personal lives.

The Turnaround Achievement Awards were presented by Valor Mentoring. This was the 27th edition of the awards, but the first in two years and the first for Valor Mentoring.

The awards were started by Don and Ann Lebold, the previous owners of the former Town and Country Lanes, now The REC.

