Three Keizer students receive Turnaround Awards

Middle school and high school students from the Keizer-Salem area were honored, including three from Keizer, on Tuesday at the 27th Turnaround Achievement Awards at the Keizer Community Center.
Eighth graders Draven Harris from Claggett Creek Middle School and Jazlyn Camacho from Whiteaker Middle School received the honors for their school, and senior Vidal Coronado Aguilar was the McNary High School representative.
All recipients were recognized for their work in turning around their academic and personal lives.
The Turnaround Achievement Awards were presented by Valor Mentoring. This was the 27th edition of the awards, but the first in two years and the first for Valor Mentoring.
The awards were started by Don and Ann Lebold, the previous owners of the former Town and Country Lanes, now The REC.