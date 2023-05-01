PUC seeks public comment on PGE’s proposed rate increase

The Oregon Public Utility Commission (PUC) is hosting a virtual public comment hearing on Wednesday, May 3 at 6 p.m. The event will provide customers of Portland General Electric (PGE) an opportunity to comment via Zoom on the impacts of the utility’s proposed increase to electricity rates. Customers may also submit comments in writing or by phone through May 31.

PGE filed a request to increase rates by 14%. This would impact customer rates differently depending on usage and customer type—residential, business, or industrial customers. For a residential customer in a single-family home using an average 890 kilowatt hours (kWh) per month, a current monthly bill is about $141.65. With PGE’s proposed increase, the average residential customer bill would increase to about $164.12 per month. For a residential customer in a multi-family home using an average of 590 kWh per month, a monthly bill would increase from about $95.35 to $110.92.

PGE cites several reasons driving the proposed rate increase, including the replacement of the Faraday Powerhouse in the Clackamas River Hydroelectric Project to increase generation, improve reliability, and mitigate seismic and safety risks. PGE also identifies numerous investments in its transmission and distribution systems as cost drivers, as well as the effect of high inflation levels on the company’s operational costs, including energy market prices, insurance, interest rates, labor, and materials.

PGE’s general rate change request is undergoing a nearly year-long review and will be fully investigated on behalf of electricity customers by the PUC, the Oregon Citizens’ Utility Board, the Alliance of Western Energy Consumers, and others. This public comment hearing is part of that investigation, which will conclude in December when the Commissioners rule on the request. New rates, if approved, are expected to go into effect January 1.

Comment via Zoom or phone on May 3

Interested individuals may participate in the virtual public comment hearing to provide verbal comments to the Commissioners and the Administrative Law Judge presiding over this case.

When: Wednesday, May 3, from 6 to 7 p.m.

This meeting may go be yond the scheduled end time to allow more people to comment, so please log in before 7 p.m.

Spanish translation services will be available.

View the meeting agenda to access the Zoom link and phone-in details at: bit.ly/41CbvB8.

Spanish translation services are available for community convenience at no cost. For those individuals needing translation services, log into the Zoom platform and select English or Spanish on the bottom of the page. Translation services are not available for the meeting phone-in option.

Submit comments directly to the PUC by May 31

email [email protected]

Call 503-378-6600 or 800-522-2404 (all relay calls accepted)

Mail comments to: Oregon Public Utility Commission, Attn: AHD – UE 416, PO Box 1088, Salem, OR 97308-1088



Stay Informed

To stay informed throughout PGE’s proposed rate change process, individuals may request to be added to the distribution list to receive publicly available documents. Submit requests by email to [email protected] or by calling 503-378-6678. Please specify Docket No. UE 416 in the request.

The PUC regulates customer rates and services of the state’s investor-owned electric and natural gas utilities, including Portland General Electric, Idaho Power, Pacific Power, Avista, Cascade Natural, and NW Natural. The PUC also regulates landline telephone providers and select water companies. The PUC’s aim is to ensure Oregonians have access to safe, reliable, and fairly priced utility services that advance state policy and promote the public interest. They use an inclusive process to evaluate differing viewpoints and visions of the public interest and arrive at balanced, well-reasoned, independent decisions supported by fact and law. For more information about the PUC, visit oregon.gov/puc.

Contact Publisher Lyndon Zaitz:

[email protected] or 503-390-1051

SUBSCRIBE TO GET KEIZER NEWS — We report on your community with care, depth, fairness, and accuracy. Get local news that matters to you. Subscribe today to get our daily newsletters and more.

I want to Subscribe!

Keizertimes.com

Sharing is caring!