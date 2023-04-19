Shooting reported at Bubba’s Monday night

Last night, at approximately 11:08 p.m., Keizer Police Department responded to reports of shots fired at Bubba’s Pub and Lotto, 3860 River Road N.

According to reports, a physical altercation involving numerous people occurred and at some point a 25-year old male Keizer resident was shot, after which all parties fled the scene.

Police found the victim and a 31-year old male Keizer resident after they crashed a car in the 2600 block of Front St. NE.

The gunshot victim was transported to Salem Emergency for a wound that is believed to be non-life threatening.

The 31-year old was transported to the Marion County Correctional Facility and charged with riot.

No further details are available at this time.

