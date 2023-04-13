Celebrate the origins of Earth Day at Spong’s Landing

Marion County Environmental Services will be hosting an Earth Day event on April 22 from noon to 4 p.m. at Spong’s Landing Park, 6525 22nd Ave. N.

The theme for this year’s celebration is “Origins of Earth Day.” Participants will be taken back in time and will learn about the initial push behind the first Earth Day.

The event will include interactive presentations, terrarium building, guided nature walks, face painting, a baby goat petting zoo, arts and crafts, and more.

Free ice cream from On Any Sundae will be provided in reusable souvenir containers.

Marion County Environmental Services had launched the Passport to Sustainability program for those that want to celebrate Earth Day prior to April 22. It is a digital passport with 20 activities people can complete to live a more sustainable life. Participants earn points with each completed task, and can redeem points for sustainable prizes, while supplies last.

The Kid’s Passport to Sustainability offers prizes, learning opportunities and encouragement to get outside.

For more information on the event and passport programs, visit earth-day-2023-marioncounty.hub.arcgis.com/

