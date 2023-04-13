City Council Meeting Agenda

Keizer City Council met on Monday, April 17th at 7 p.m. in regular session.

AGENDA

KEIZER CITY COUNCIL

REGULAR SESSION

Monday, April 17, 2023

7:00 p.m.

Robert L. Simon Council Chambers

Keizer, Oregon

1. CALL TO ORDER

2. ROLL CALL

3. FLAG SALUTE

4. SPECIAL ORDERS OF BUSINESS

a. “If I Were Mayor” Contestant Recognition

5. COMMITTEE REPORTS

a. Volunteer Coordinating Committee and Community Diversity Engagement Committee Appointments – Councilor Husseman

6. PUBLIC COMMENTS

This time is provided for citizens to address the Council on any matters other than those on the agenda scheduled for public hearing.

7. PUBLIC HEARINGS

a. Keizer Station Area D Master Plan Amendment

8. ADMINISTRATIVE ACTION

a. ORDINANCE – Adopting Right of Way Utility Regulations

RESOLUTION – Establishing Fees for Ordinance No. 2023-______ (Adopting Right of Way Utility Regulations)

b. City Council Liaison Means of Attendance

c. Support for HB 3113

d. RESOLUTION – Adoption Of 2023 And 2024 City Council Goals/Work Plan

e. RESOLUTION – Authorizing The City Manager And City Attorney To Work With The Lava Dome And For The Love Of The Game To Prepare Letter Of Intent

f. RESOLUTION – Authorizing City Manager To Initiate Request For Proposal Process To Hire Executive Recruiting Firm For Purpose Of Recruiting A City Attorney

g. State Capital Funding Request

9. CONSENT CALENDAR

a. Approval of March 16, 2023 City of Keizer/City of Salem/Marion County Commissioner Meeting Minutes

b. Approval of April 3, 2023 Regular Session Minutes

10. OTHER BUSINESS

This time is provided to allow the Mayor, City Council members, or staff an opportunity to bring new or old matters before the Council that are not on tonight’s agenda.

11. STAFF UPDATES

12. COUNCIL MEMBER REPORTS

13. AGENDA INPUT

May 1, 2023 – 7:00 p.m.

City Council Regular Session

May 8, 2023 – 6:00 p.m.

Budget Committee Meeting

May 9, 2023 – 6:00 p.m.

Budget Committee Meeting

May 15, 2023 – 7:00 p.m.

City Council Regular Session

14. ADJOURNMENT

