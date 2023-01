“One of my main goals in my job is to make sure that the citizens have access to their local government.”

That is what Tracy Davis said about her position of city recorder of Keizer. She has held the position since October 1992 and has won the Quill Award from the International Institute of Municipal Clerks (IIMC . . .

You have reached content available exclusively to Keizertimes digital subscribers.

Receive a 3-day free trial of unlimited digital access.

Already a subscriber? Login here.