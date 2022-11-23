DAVID ELLIOT SMITH, Nov. 15, 1943-Nov. 6, 2022

On November 15, 1943, David Elliot Smith was born to Harry M. Smith and Jean H. Schumann in La Jolla, California. His parents and siblings, Steve and Karen, watched him grow up and earn his Eagle Scout award and later graduate from Carlmont High School, where he caught the eye of fellow high school band member Martha Hall. Dave was . . .

You have reached content available exclusively to Keizertimes digital subscribers.

Receive a 3-day free trial of unlimited digital access.

Already a subscriber? Login here.