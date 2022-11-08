Mannix narrowly leads Navarro in race for state House District 21 race

Republican Kevin Mannix may return to the Oregon legislature in January as unofficial state vote returns shows him winning 51.48% against Democrat Ramiro Navarro’s 45.93% in the District 21 state House race.

Mannix previously served in both the state House and the state Senate.

Navarro faced questions during the campaign about a drug conviction and incarceration in his past and the hiring . . .

