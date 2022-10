Danielle Bethell has resigned from the Salem-Keizer School Board a little over three years after taking office.

School board Chair Ashley Carson Cottingham announced Bethell’s resignation at the start of Tuesday’s school board meeting, saying Bethell had informed board leadership of her decision Monday night.

