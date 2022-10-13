Great Willamette Clean -up calls for volunteers for Saturday, Oct. 15

Willamette Riverkeeper, the City of Keizer, City of Salem, Marion SWCD and Oregon State Parks are hosting a famil- friendly trash clean up event at Keizer Rapids Park as a part of Willamette Riverkeeper's 14th Annual Great Willamette Cleanup.

The clean-up is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 15 from 9 a.m. to noon at Keizer Rapids Park. Check in will be located near the Keizer . . .

You have reached content available exclusively to Keizertimes digital subscribers.

Receive a 3-day free trial of unlimited digital access.

Already a subscriber? Login here.