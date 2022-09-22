City grant will not expand to include food trucks

City Council opted out of offering grant funds to local food trucks.(LOGAN TURBES/Keizertimes)

If you were one of the people who recently approached the city about using grant funds to help start up your own food truck business, prepare to be disappointed.

Keizer City Council voted Sept. 19 not to amend the city’s Community Prosperity Grant qualifications to allow applications for food truck purchasing . . .

You have reached content available exclusively to Keizertimes digital subscribers.

Receive a 3-day free trial of unlimited digital access.

Already a subscriber? Login here.