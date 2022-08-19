Lakepoint Community Church finds a home

In a display of ecumenical harmony, two local Foursquare churches are now sharing space for services each Sunday. Since Aug. 7, Lakepoint Community Church has been holding their services at the Shekina Fellowship, a Spanish-language Foursquare church in Salem.

“We’ve always been a mobile church, since we started,” said Lakepoint’s Senior Pastor Rachel Taylor. “We started meeting at McNary High School in 2006. . . .

You have reached content available exclusively to Keizertimes digital subscribers.

Receive a 3-day free trial of unlimited digital access.

Already a subscriber? Login here.