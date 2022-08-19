ServeFest returns to Keizer Aug. 28

Lorenzo Perales gives a haircut to Jonah Gandy, during the 2013 ServeFest. The annual event returns Sunday, Sept. 28 at Keizer Civic Center. (KEIZERTIMES file/Eric A. Howald)

ServeFest is a free annual event coordinated by Lakepoint Community Church since 2006 and held at the Keizer Community Center, in which local barbers, medical professionals and members of the congregation and community donate their time and skills to help those . . .

You have reached content available exclusively to Keizertimes digital subscribers.

Receive a 3-day free trial of unlimited digital access.

Already a subscriber? Login here.